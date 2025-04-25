Tehran, Bishkek discuss boosting environmental ties

TEHRAN – Hamid Zohrabi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), and Meder Mashiev, Kyrgyz Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, met on Friday to enhance bilateral relations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development held on April 24–25 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the DOE website reported.

Highlighting natural and cultural proximity between the two countries, Mashiev announced Kyrgyzstan's readiness for joint actions to conserve the environment.

For his part, Zohrabi referred to Iran’s sixty-year experience in wildlife conservation and biodiversity, and said the DOE is ready to share its experiences and knowledge in the field of biodiversity conservation and management of the protected areas with Kyrgyzstan.

It was also decided to up-to-date a former memorandum of understanding and take measures to implement it.

The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, in collaboration with international organizations, organized the Global Mountain Dialogue for Sustainable Development. The high-level conference aims to strengthen international cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development in mountain regions.

Representatives of more than 50 countries from Europe, Asia, America, Africa, and Australia, and about 30 international organizations discussed important aspects of the sustainable development of mountains during the event.

The main objectives of the conference include integrating mountain issues into global climate and development frameworks, raising awareness of environmental and socio-economic challenges in mountain regions, and promoting joint initiatives for sustainable mountain development.

The topics covered in the conference include the impact of climate change on mountain ecosystems and their inhabitants, the role of mountains in ensuring global water, food and energy security, strategies for adaptation to climate change and prevention of ecosystem degradation, strengthening scientific research and monitoring of glaciers and water resources, and financial and technical support for sustainable development of mountain regions.

MT/MG

