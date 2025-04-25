China’s economy firms up recovery in the First Quarter of 2025

TEHRAN- Recently, China’s economy data for the first quarter was released, and a number of specific economic indicators continued to recover and improve, which embarked a good start for the whole year’s economy and injected valuable confidence into the world economy shrouded in gloom. Here, I would like to outline China’s economy through three sentences for our Iranian friends from all walks of life.

First, China’s economy was off to a good start in the first quarter of 2025. As the effects of policies continued to unfold, China’s economy was off to a good start and the high-quality development was advancing with new and positive momentum, demonstrating strong resilience and potential. China’s economic growth has been steady, with GDP grew 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025, a growth rate higher than last year’s average growth rate of 5%. China’s economy ranked among the highest of the world’s major economies and was stable and exhibited favorable growth in general. Employment was generally stable and residents income increased steadily. The urban surveyed unemployment rate average 5.3 percent in the first quarter and 5.2 percent in March, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. The nationwide per capita disposable income of residents grew by 5.6 percent in real terms after deducting price factors, basically in line with GDP growth rate. China maintains a good equilibrium in the balance of payments. Despite weak momentum of the global economic growth, China’s imports and exports of goods to maintain a stable trend. In the first quarter, the total value of imports and exports of goods increased by 1.3% year-on-year, with exports increased by 6.9%. From January to February, the value of service imports and exports increased by 9.9%. At the end of March, the balance of foreign exchange reserves are more than 3.2 trillion U.S. dollars.

Second, China has the ability and confidence to address external challenges. The U.S. recently announced tariff hikes on all trading partners, covering over 180 countries and regions in the world, including some vulnerable economies designated as the least developed countries by the UN. The U.S. hegemonic move in the name of “reciprocity” serves its selfish interests at the expense of other countries’ legitimate interests and puts “America first” over international rules. This is a typical move of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying. China firmly opposes US’ tariff barriers and trade bullying and such practices are harmful and do no one good. Such practices violates the fundamental rules of the economy and the principles of world trade, and cause a serious impact on the world economic order, dragging down the recovery of the world economy. U.S. tariff may exert short-term pressure on China’s economy and foreign trade, but will not alter China’s long-term positive outlook. The Chinese economy has a stable foundation and strong resilience. We have the ability and confidence to address external challenges and achieve economic development goals.

Third, China’s high-level opening-up will lead to win-win results of the world. In July 2024, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus” meeting in Astana, pointed out that we should jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, practice true multilateralism, and make global governance more just and equitable. The SCO should make its important contribution to eliminating the deficits in peace, development, security and governance. History has repeatedly proved that openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation is the sure way. China is firmly pursuing the open-up strategy of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and has become the major trading partner of more than 150 countries and regions, with its contribution to world economic growth remaining at around 30%. The CIIE is getting bigger and better, and continues to provide new opportunities for the world with China’s new development. At present, human society needs international cooperation and sharing more than ever before to solve development problems. multilateralism is the only choice for addressing global challenges, and economic globalization is an unstoppable trend of history.

As the rotating president of the SCO for the period of 2024—2025, China has made the word “action” the keyword of its work, and will host over 100 meetings and events with a view to further deepening practical cooperation in various fields with practical actions. Having the world’s second largest consumer market and largest middle-income group, China offers great potential for investment and consumption. Iran is an important member of the SCO family, and China is willing to deepen cooperation with Iran within the SCO framework. The Iranian side is welcome to participate in all SCO activities hosted by China and important exhibitions in China, such as the 8th CIIE and the 25th CIFIT, and actively explore opportunities for cooperation with China.