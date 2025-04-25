Salehi proposes naming 2026 as Cultural Year of Iran and China

TEHRAN--Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi suggested to name 2026 as “Year of Cultural and Tourism Cooperation Between Iran and China,” which was welcomed by Gao Zheng, director-general of the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation of the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum (ACCF), he said Iran-China ties, as two ancient civilizations with a history of thousands of years, have a deep root, with a sustainable and strategic nature, ISNA reported.

Both nations have numerous cultural and civilizational commonalities, he added.

Naming the year of 2026 is an opportunity for defining and implementing the extensive programs in the cultural, artistic, and tourism fields, he said.

Pointing to the Silk Road as a symbol of historical connections between the two countries, Salehi said the visit of the Chinese president to Tehran and the signing of a strategic 25-year document opened a new horizon for promoting cooperation.

It is hoped that with continuous follow-up and specific executive programs, it will lead to tangible achievement, particularly in the cultural and tourism fields.

Gao Zheng remembered that 2026 coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and China. “We support the promotion of cultural, artistic, and tourism exchanges with Iran. We are ready to pursue this cooperation through joint projects and operational plans.”

Both sides emphasized the necessity of identifying and taking advantage of cultural commonalities between Iran and China in the fields of painting, music, customs, and popular literature during the visit.

Salehi said the role of media, social networks, and cultural personalities in transferring the commonalities to the public sector is of high importance.

It was decided that a joint committee at the level of deputies of the culture ministries of both nations would be formed to design and pursue the 2026 initiative.



KD