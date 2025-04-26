Geographical atlas of Persian Gulf to be unveiled

TEHRAN – In celebration of Persian Gulf National Day, a new geographical atlas dedicated to the strategic body of water and three of its islands (Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb) is set to be unveiled during a special ceremony on April 30.

According to Hamidreza Soleymani, CEO of the Daffineh museum group, the atlas is a unique geographical collection featuring 27 historical maps gathered from the group’s rich archives.

“The maps, created by prominent European cartographers over several centuries, provide a rare glimpse into historical perspectives of the Persian Gulf region. The oldest map in the collection dates back to the 17th century,”Soleymani said.

Soleimani added that the atlas is published in both Persian and English. He emphasized that beyond its artistic and historical value, the work holds significant scientific and research importance.

“These maps serve as credible visual documents reflecting European views of the Persian Gulf across different periods, offering valuable insights into the region's place names, geographic features, and historical trade and political interactions," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Soleimani highlighted three key aspects of the atlas’s significance:

Historical documentation: The maps provide an unparalleled record of the region’s geographic and political developments over time.

Preservation of identity: The publication reinforces the historic name and identity of the Persian Gulf, demonstrating its consistent recognition in renowned global maps through the centuries.

Public awareness: By making these historical documents accessible, the atlas aims to deepen public understanding of the Persian Gulf’s historical and cultural importance.

He described the atlas as a rich resource for researchers and a reliable reference for those seeking to better discover the history and geography of the Persian Gulf.

Persian Gulf National Day, observed annually on the 10th day of Ordibehesht in the Iranian calendar (April 30 this year), commemorates the region’s history, name, and significance. It marks the historic 1622 victory when combined forces of the Safavid Empire and the British East India Company expelled Portuguese forces from the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Persian Gulf, an extension of the Indian Ocean, is located between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia.

