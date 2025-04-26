Iran participating in 29th Muscat International Book Fair 

TEHRAN-The 29th Muscat International Book Fair officially is underway in the capital of Oman, with Iran attending the event.

Iran's pavilion at the exhibition has been organized by the Iran Book and Literature House, in collaboration with the Cultural Attaché Office in Oman.

A wide range of works in scientific, religious, cultural, and literary fields are being showcased at Iran’s pavilion, ILNA reported.

Considered one of the largest cultural events in the region, the Muscat International Book Fair annually attracts thousands of book and publishing enthusiasts.

This year’s exhibition features 674 publishers from 35 countries, with more than 681,000 book titles on display in various pavilions. Among these, 52,205 titles are newly released by publishers in 2024 and 2025. Additionally, 467,413 titles are presented in Arabic and 213,610 in other languages.

The fair’s program includes 366 cultural events and 155 special activities for children held in the dedicated children’s section, which plays a key role in attracting families and promoting reading among younger generations.

It offers a rich program of events, including author signings, literary discussions, workshops, and cultural activities aimed at engaging readers of all ages. The Muscat Book Fair remains a cornerstone of Oman’s cultural calendar, reaffirming the country’s role as a regional hub for literature, learning, and the arts.

Launched on April 24, the fair will run for 10 days and conclude on May 3.

