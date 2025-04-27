Co-op with Russia, Eurasia to accelerate Iran’s plans for becoming regional energy hub

TEHRAN - Iran has launched negotiations and practical steps to connect to Russia’s gas resources as part of a broader strategy to transform the country into a regional energy hub, the head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in Moscow between Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Saeed Tavakkoli stressed that aligning with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is crucial to fulfilling the goals set under Iran’s Seventh Development Plan.

"According to the country’s top strategic documents, the National Iranian Gas Company is tasked with creating the conditions necessary to establish Iran as a regional energy hub," Tavakkoli said. "One of the most important steps in this direction is strengthening cooperation with Russia, one of the world's largest producers and holders of natural gas reserves."

Tavakkoli emphasized that collaboration with Russia, given its pivotal role in global energy markets, would accelerate Iran’s integration into regional energy networks and bolster its influence across Eurasia and beyond.

EF/MA