AI, digitalization revolutionizing health, safety at work

TEHRAN – Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging digital technologies are contributing to improving occupational health and safety (OSH), as well as fostering efficiency at workplaces by operating in hazardous environments, doing the heavy lifting, managing toxic materials, and working in extreme temperatures.

Hence, this year, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, marked on April 28 annually, is observed under the theme of ‘Revolutionizing health and safety: the role of AI and digitalization at work’.

The theme sheds light on how new technologies are transforming OSH, including through the automation of tasks, the use of smart OSH tools and monitoring systems, extended reality and virtual reality, and algorithmic management of work.

New technologies take on repetitive and monotonous tasks, while digital devices and sensors can detect hazards early on. At the same time, in the absence of adequate OSH measures, digital technologies can lead to accidents, ergonomic risks, work intensification, reduced job control, and blurred boundaries.

The digital transformation of work has led to evolving work arrangements, such as telework and digital labour platforms, which will be further examined.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work is an awareness-raising campaign intended to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safety and health culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

The day promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally; it also calls for the prevention of the emerging risks related to digitalization.

While robots effectively take on hazardous tasks, workers who maintain, repair, or collaborate with these machines may face new dangers. Unpredictable robotic behaviours, system failures, or cyber threats can compromise safety. Ergonomic risks may arise from human-robot interaction, as well as from the use of wearables and exoskeletons that lack proper fit, usability, or comfort.

Workers’ involvement is essential at every stage of technology adoption. Training and awareness-raising initiatives are key to ensuring the safe use of new technologies.