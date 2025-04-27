Lebanon’s president urges US, France to pressure Israel to end violations

Joseph Aoun condemns the Israeli attack on Beirut and calls on the U.S. and France to “assume their responsibility” as the sponsors of the ceasefire in Lebanon and tell Israel to end its violations of the deal.

The president said Israel is undermining stability in Lebanon and escalating tensions, posing “real dangers to the security” of the region.

Smoke could be seen rising from the Beirut suburbs of Dahiyeh after the Israeli strike.

Hezbollah keeps saying that its patience towards Israeli violations of the ceasefire is not endless, suggesting that it may eventually respond to the attacks.

Meanwhile, the ill-equipped Lebanese Armed Forces are incapable – if not unwilling – to take on Israeli military.

It has continued to occupy parts of the south of the country in breach of the truce. And it has been carrying out attacks across the country almost daily.