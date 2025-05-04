Foreign-funded outlet defames the Nasrallah mausoleum

BEIRUT —In an era of political and media debauchery, and a confirmation of the moral collapse of the anti-Resistance team, even martyrs are not spared from lies and slanders. Just as he terrified them in his honorable lifetime, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah continues to terrify them even after his martyrdom.

On May 2, Lebanese Al-Jadeed TV channel’s journalist Josephine Deeb hosted Tony Boulos, a Saudi media activist, to present a short documentary about the mausoleum of Hezbollah Secretary-General martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (ra).

Following the presentation of the bombastic report, Deeb claimed that Al-Jadeed TV had not prepared it; however, an informed source confirmed to the Tehran Times that the report was presented as part of a plan devised by Al-Jadeed TV to attract Arab-Persian Gulf funding ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in May 2026.

Deeb is a Lebanese political writer and media personality. She won the Thomson Foundation Award for Investigative Journalism from Reuters in 2009, and was also included among those referred to as “American Source Journalists” after she became known for promoting intelligence leaks in the Lebanese media.

On April 29, Deeb published an article titled “Hezbollah Refused the Army’s Entry into Beirut’s Southern Suburb (Dahiyeh),” falsely claiming that Hezbollah prevented the army from searching a warehouse in Dahiyeh, which later led to its bombardment by Israel.

Less than 24 hours later, President Joseph Aoun denied the allegations in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “The information that Hezbollah refused the army’s entry to search a site in Dahiyeh is incorrect.”

In recent years, Deeb has participated in several journalism courses in the United States. Instead of using her professional connections to conduct critical and analytical journalism, she uses them against the Resistance to extract a small amount of ill-gotten money.

Josephine Deeb was preceded by the Lebanese Forces’ leading figure, Ibrahim al-Saqr, who stole oil from the Lebanese market some years ago and withheld it from the Lebanese people, before Iran provided it to the Lebanese people for free.

Al-Saqr said: “We must compromise with the Shiites; either they surrender the weapons of resistance or we deprive them of visiting the mausoleum.”

Observers wondered how a report could be presented without the program’s producer and director being aware of its content?!

Obviously, the inflammatory report appears to have been prepared by an intelligence agency, as it addresses the details of the construction of martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s mausoleum.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ali Obaidi, an expert in visual media, criticized the use of vague terms such as “certified real estate expert” and “senior banking source,” without any evidence to confirm the credibility of these sources. This is in addition to blatant contradictions regarding the cost of building the shrine and the source of funding.

As for allegations of the “seizure” of the land, they are refuted in the report itself, as one of the speakers claims that “the land was purchased, a problem arose with the owners, and was subsequently resolved.”

Al-Jadeed TV channel’s report adopts a narrative that falls under soft psychological warfare and a form of hate speech, largely in line with the methods used by the Israeli enemy’s media, with a soundtrack that invokes an atmosphere of danger and apprehension.

The report also classifies Sayyed Nasrallah’s mausoleum as a “threat to Beirut’s identity” and a “danger to other sects,” and that “Sunnis and Christians are threatened by a Shiite shrine in the heart of Beirut.”

This narrative constitutes a clear violation of Article 9 of the Universal Declaration of Journalistic Ethics, which emphasizes the obligation not to contribute to “the promotion of hatred,” as well as Article 13, which urges journalists to avoid “using the media to serve non-professional interests and refrain from receiving personal gains in exchange for publishing or withholding information.”

As Lebanon faces an escalation of hostilities, the media bears the responsibility to preserve civil peace and accurate information out of respect for the public and to observe professional ethics.

Therefore, the documentary was premeditated to provoke the feelings of the public allied to the Resistance and is a vile participation in the American threat of a return to the Israeli war if Hezbollah does not surrender its weapons.