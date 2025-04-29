Hezbollah chief proposes a roadmap to rescue Lebanon from its dilemmas

BEIRUT — Ahead of Lebanon’s municipal elections, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s striking speech on Monday evening carried many political and social messages.

The speech outlined the next phase for Lebanon, outlining three priorities he believed would form the cornerstone of the country’s stability and renaissance: halting the aggression against Lebanon, reconstructing the damages caused by the Israeli bombardments, and setting the stage for economic development.

Sheikh Qassem insisted that Lebanon’s stability begins with ending the aggression, considering its continuation a constant threat to every attempt at Lebanon’s revival.

Sheikh Qassem noted that the Resistance has fully adhered to the November ceasefire agreement, while the Israeli enemy has continued its attacks.

Calling for bolder action in international forums, he noted that the Lebanese state, despite the deployment of the army in the south of the Litani River, does not exert enough pressure on Israel.

Hezbollah secretary-general criticized the government’s delay in rebuilding the areas destroyed by Israel, warning that this would exacerbate poverty and foster discrimination among citizens.

Sheikh Qassem explained that the Resistance has so far covered the shelter costs of tens of thousands whose homes have been destroyed, noting that the primary responsibility remains with the state.

In the political context, Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to the state-building project, recalling that Hezbollah participated in the election of the President of the Republic in coordination with its allies, based on its belief that the state is the sole guarantor of stability.

Besides, the secretary-general of Hezbollah underscored that building strong and just institutions requires a clear socio-economic plan that allays people’s concerns and opens the horizon of development to all Lebanese without exception or discrimination.

He described the upcoming municipal elections as a milestone for development and not political investment.

Sheikh Qassem further called for electing honest and competent candidates capable of managing municipal affairs with transparency, noting the importance of strengthening the unity of villages and cities and setting aside differences in favor of joint action.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem saluted the steadfastness of Gaza and Yemen, expressing his solidarity with the Iranian and Christian peoples in their tragedy.

Amid the major challenges facing West Asia and the larger world, Sheikh Naim’s speech provides a clear roadmap for Lebanon’s future, insisting that a country cannot thrive without national dignity, development without social justice, and a state without national cohesion.

Undoubtedly, the roadmap is more than necessary to rescue Lebanon from its internal and external crises.