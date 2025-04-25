The planned polls in South Lebanon irritate anti-resistance team

BEIRUT — The anti-resistance team does not hide its objection to the municipal elections in south Lebanon that will coincide with Resistance and Liberation Day, May 25th. This reflects the anti-resistance team’s deplorable and resounding moral decline; they claim it is intentional by the Shiite duo to encourage people to vote!

Obviously, this team is experiencing a time of shameful and unprecedented humiliation and subjugation, even though the Shiite duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) has emphasized the need to allow the largest families in the cities and villages to nominate their own candidates.

25 years after the historical victory of the resistance movement and the liberation of southern Lebanon, these people resent the enormous sacrifices made by the resistance front.

It is worth reminding that former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, during his tenure in government, shamelessly demanded the cancellation of the Liberation Day holiday.

The anti-resistance team is seemingly unafraid of the consequences of their seditious and provocative rhetoric, sometimes demanding the disarmament of Hezbollah and other times accusing the resistance of dragging Lebanon into the ongoing US-led Israeli aggression.

Undeniably, this ongoing aggression has been inevitable, and Hezbollah’s support front was not the cause of it, as former war minister Yoav Galant and other Israeli occupation officials have repeatedly acknowledged.

What has led to the natural emergence of the resistance, as Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem pointed out in his last speech, was the Israeli occupation regime itself!

In 1968, there was no resistance. At that time, Israel attacked Beirut Airport and repeatedly attacked the south. Then, Saad Haddad’s soldiers were paid by the Lebanese army, even though their job was to protect Israel, not Lebanon!

In 1982, after the Palestine Liberation Organization surrendered and left Lebanon, Israel invaded and refused to abide by the UN resolutions.

Today, more than ever, we need a definition of sovereignty. How can this team talk about sovereignty while still parts of the Lebanese territory are in the hands of Israel?

How can they accept that U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson summoned Lebanese officials in a humiliating manner, while they remain silent about the Lebanese foreign minister's intention to summon Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani simply for writing a personal opinion on X regarding the dangers of laying down the arms?

Sovereignty means dignity, the dignity of the citizen and the state.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Forces continue their hostile rhetoric against the approach agreed upon by President Joseph Aoun and PM Nawaf Salam regarding the resistance movement’s weapons.

The Lebanese Forces believes that the Lebanese state and its military and security institutions must begin the process of disarmament—even by force—and are threatening to pressure the government to take harsh measures against Hezbollah.

Hence, it may not be surprising that the Lebanese Forces’ four ministers quit the government on the pretext that it failed to abide by the pledges made at the beginning of the term regarding disarmament.

Meanwhile, informed sources revealed that the American and Saudi guardians of Lebanon have informed Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea of their rejection of this reckless move against Presidents Aoun and PM Salam, which could benefit Hezbollah.

It is worth noting that Geagea is deeply concerned about the growing popular base of President Aoun, having repeatedly said it is impossible to coexist with the rest of the Lebanese people who support dividing Lebanon into expanded federations!

This team needs to learn lessons in sovereignty from Iranian negotiators, who have taken historic positions in confronting American supremacist rhetoric. This is sovereignty in its finest details, a sovereignty that limits American condescending diplomacy.

If Iran were not sovereignly superior, why would it drag Trump into negotiations, especially when Washington and its stooge, Israel, claim triumph in West Asia?

This team knows that Iran—a people and a state—will not surrender to any aggression against their sovereignty.

For its part, Yemen has an undeniable geostrategic role in disciplining the U.S. military and diplomacy.