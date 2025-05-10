Why is Nasrallah’s mausoleum defamed!?

BEIRUT — A week has passed since Lebanon’s Al Jadeed channel aired an intelligence report aimed at defaming the mausoleum of Hezbollah’s martyr Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, without the Lebanese government lifting a finger at this seditious media outlet.

Obviously, the vile report was a preliminary rehearsal for a show of obedience to the U.S. spy den (embassy) in Beirut, which has escalated its hostile campaign against the Resistance, manipulating its sellout media figures and outlets.

An informed source confirmed to Tehran Times that the report was prepared in Dubai by a Lebanese media lobby, supervised by Emirati intelligence chief Tahnoun bin Zayed in coordination with Unit 8200 run by the Israeli Mossad. It fabricated the false narrative about the mausoleum.

It should be noted that the identity of the seditious report is identical to a video broadcast during the Israeli war on Lebanon (in September-November 2024) that falsely claimed that Hezbollah was storing funds from the Al-Qard al-Hassan Foundation in alleged tunnels under the Sahel Hospital in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The nine-minute report, which Al Jadeed brazenly “disavowed”, is followed by other reports, coinciding with the removal of the term “Israeli enemy” from Al Jadeed’s newscasts. The report lacked even the most basic professional standards.

Meanwhile, the channel is moving toward accepting the resignation of its editor-in-chief, Mariam Al-Bassam, following repeated disagreements with her over Al-Bassam's rejection of insulting the resistance.

In her place, the channel will appoint a journalist of lower professional standing who espouses an anti-resistance discourse.

Meanwhile, a number of the channel’s employees signed a petition objecting to the report.

In retaliation, Al Jadeed’s board subsequently fired journalist Rawand Bou Dargham and news editor Qassem Al-Bassam, while several others were subjected to a humiliating investigation and threatened with arbitrary dismissal, particularly against its pro-Resistance employees.

Al Jadeed is run by the family of Lebanese businessman Tahseen Khayat, who has been implicated in countless corruption cases with Banque centrale du Liban’s former governor.

Tahseen Al-Khayat and his two sons (Karma and Karim) have a long history of manipulating public opinion in the service of several countries that interfere negatively in Lebanese affairs.

This confirms that Al-Jadeed is not a media institution by strict professional standards, but rather a family-commercial mafia that exploits its media professionals to gain influence and conclude deals, even with the Israeli enemy in order to achieve what the ongoing U.S.-led Israeli aggression has failed to do against the Resistance and the line of its martyr leader.

In his famous book, Self-Awareness and Dumbification (خودآگاهی و استحمار), Ali Shariati expounds his reformist ideology in the field of political sociology. Deception occurs, according to Shariati, by distorting the human mind—whether individual or group—and diverting it from his socio-humanitarian intelligence.

Shariati says: “In fateful moments, unless you are the master of the situation, you will become the victim of deception.” He points out that this is the most prominent mechanism employed by global arrogance to impose its policies.

Undoubtedly, this is what the anti-Resistance media is pursuing today by encroaching on our sanctities. We are in dire need of alertness and preparedness, especially in the midst of the fateful circumstances we have been living since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation that laid the foundation for the decline of imperialist hegemony.