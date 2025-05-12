Hamas thwarts Mahmoud Abbas’s goal ahead of his ill-intentioned visit to Beirut

BEIRUT — Lebanese and Palestinian factions in Lebanon are anticipating the repercussions of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's planned visit to Beirut on Lebanon and the situation of displaced Palestinians, especially since the issue of Palestinian resistance weapons has come under scrutiny.

These factions express deep concern that the anti-Resistance Lebanese team would definitely exploit Abbas’ anti-Resistance positions, which have become exposed as clear as day since Al-Aqsa Flood Op.—to liquidate the Resistance and the Palestinian cause.

Following the statement issued by Lebanon’s Supreme Defense Council, the Lebanese authorities escalated their attacks against Hamas under the pretext of preserving “Lebanese national security”.

This move is an integral part of pressure from the embassies of Washington and Riyadh, without taking into account Lebanon’s unique situation.

President Joseph Aoun has repeatedly claimed that Lebanon supports the Palestinian cause, but—in his own words— “it has paid a heavy price and cannot continue to pay the price.”

Reportedly, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji is moving toward closing Hamas’s offices in Lebanon and imposing strict measures in line with disarming the Palestinian resistance in Lebanon, under the flimsy pretext that this is what the Palestinian Authority wants.

Ahead of the start of the tourist season in Lebanon, observers have warned of the impact of any clash between Lebanese security forces and Hamas, as Beirut seems inclined to designate Hamas as a “terrorist” organization, like Jund al-Sham and Usbat al-Ansar.

Sources close to Hamas told Tehran Times that they understand the U.S.-led Israeli major plot against them and all Resistance forces in Lebanon, warning that the anti-Resistance team is facilitating a forceful resettlement of displaced Palestinians in Lebanon.

The Palestinian Authority’s blatant concessions are consistent with those of the HTS-led de facto regime in Damascus, i.e., encircling Palestinian resistance factions and preventing them from engaging in any activity, even political or social.

In Lebanon and Syria, Washington seeks to establish governing bodies overseen by the Palestinian Authority under the pretext of regulating the conditions of the displaced Palestinians in their camps.

The American plan aims at completely disarming the Palestinian resistance in Lebanon, then changing the current status of the Palestinian camps and forcing the displaced Palestinians to integrate into the Lebanese population, noting that certain countries would facilitate the migration of a specific number of them to exploit them as labour power.

The informed Palestinian source confirmed to Tehran Times that the Palestinian Authority sought to spark a violent confrontation between the Lebanese authorities and Hamas ahead of Abbas’s visit on May 21 by exploiting the recent questionable launch of rockets into northern occupied Palestine by Hamas members, which turned out to be a fabricated and orchestrated incident.

Hamas, however, was aware of this plot and cooperated fully with the Lebanese army to hand over its members who had been misled into launching the rockets.

Besides, Hamas stressed that it does not approve of their actions and that it is prepared to hand over any wanted person to official security agencies, provided that the detainees are not subjected to arbitrary or politicized conditions.