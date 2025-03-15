Why demarcate the Lebanon-occupied Palestine border now!

SOUTH LEBANON — In preparation to impose normalization, the anti-Hezbollah media is promoting the initiation of negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation regime on demarcating the land border.

This is despite the fact that the border has been internationally demarcated; all that is required is withdrawal from every inch of the Lebanese lands without any negotiations or conditions.

The sites occupied during the recent US-backed Israeli aggression of Lebanon, in addition to the Lebanese part of Ghajar and the 13 disputed points, are supposed to be freed from the Israeli occupation in accordance with the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

These include the Shebaa Farms, from which Resolution 1701 required Israel to withdraw and place them under UN control until a settlement is reached with Syria.

The apparent positive aspect of this situation may lie in ulterior motives; Tel Aviv is considering the timing as opportune to impose its hegemony over West Asia.

Obviously, what is motivating the Israeli enemy are the dramatic developments on the Syrian scene and the proposal of US presidential envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, regarding “the possibility of both Syria and Lebanon joining the normalization train.”

It further coincides with a call by the chairman of the Israeli Knesset National Security Committee, Boaz Bismuth, for imposing full Israeli control over Syria.

Observers confirm that Washington is seeking to convince the Israeli regime that it will not be able to return settlers and restore security and economic life to the occupied Palestinian north by signing a peace agreement with the Lebanese state.

Washington’s goal in releasing the five Lebanese prisoners last week as a “goodwill gesture toward the Lebanese president,” according to Netanyahu’s office, was to embarrass Hezbollah.

The move aimed at claiming that diplomacy is more effective than armed resistance!

As it turns out, negotiations are futile because UN resolutions have long failed to oblige the occupying regime to withdraw from various occupied lands.

Apparently, the Israeli regime is planning to expand the geographic scope of its occupation to strengthen its negotiating position and impose a “peace” agreement on Lebanon under the pretext of “preserving security interests.”

This will coincide with an escalation in security, military, diplomatic, and financial targeting of Hezbollah to weaken its ability to disrupt the alleged “peace” plot!

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Beirut next week, upon US-Israeli orders, to secure an official Lebanese decision to disarm the refugee camps—by force if necessary—and take measures to contain any activity by Palestinian resistance factions in Lebanon.

Less than two weeks ago, the head of Palestinian Authority General Intelligence, Majed Faraj, secretly met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Reportedly, a series of meetings between Palestinian intelligence officers and the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate were also held.

The meetings focused on disarmament of all Palestinian refugee camps throughout Lebanon under the exclusive supervision of Palestinian Authority security personnel.

A list of decisions related to the social and humanitarian conditions of Palestinian refugees will then be drawn up for approval by the Lebanese government. Reportedly, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has reassigned Basil al-Hassan to manage the Palestinian-Lebanese dialogue.

Al-Hassan is among those promoting a plan that primarily calls for disarming the camps. Accordingly, they would be integrated into residential surroundings and then subjected to the supervision of the Lebanese civil, administrative, judicial, and military authorities, which observers believe constitutes a covert settlement process!