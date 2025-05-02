Is replacing UN Resolution 1701 Supervisory Committee chief a routine?

BEIRUT — Following the recent Israeli aggression on the southern suburbs, Lebanese media outlets exaggerated the dimensions of the visit of U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, the head of the committee supervising the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon.

The visit, however, did not entail any exceptional shift in the committee’s role, but was a protocol procedure to replace Jeffers with General Michael J. Lehney.

General Michael J. Lehney graduated from the Virginia Military Institute. He then served in the infantry, air defense, and armored branches. He was subsequently appointed Chief of Staff of the Training, Advice, and Assistance Command in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

In 2019, Lehney was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations of the 40th Infantry Division, then Commanding General of the 40th Infantry Division in 2022. He currently serves as the Commanding General of Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Informed sources stated that there was no reason behind the replacement of Jeffers, whose mission was originally temporary, while other sources claimed that the reason for this was the “harsh” criticism against Jeffers’ performance due to his failed role in managing the committee.

These sources pointed out that the move came after the failure of U.S. efforts to transform the committee into a political negotiating committee, and in response to Lebanon’s repeated calls on the so-called international community to pressure Israel to halt its ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty, which hinder the work of the Lebanese Army.

The Lebanese officials also called for activating the committee’s work to resolve outstanding issues regarding the areas still under Israel’s occupation, Lebanese prisoners, and border demarcation.

Meanwhile, there was talk of the Israeli occupation entity’s intention to launch a large-scale ground operation against Lebanon under the flimsy pretext of the Resistance’s refusal to disarm.

International law affirms the right of any people to defend themselves. Accordingly, the Israeli regime is an occupier of the Lebanese territory.

In light of this reality, some fools on Israel’s side in Lebanon are suggesting that we, as Lebanese, surrender what Israel considers a threat, then wait for it to kill us without having the means to defend ourselves.

This coincided with escalating statements by Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior advisor, who wants the army to clash with the Resistance. However, Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized during his last speech that the army and the Resistance will not enter into a conflict with each other.

Officials in Lebanon must consider, first and foremost, the national interests, not what suits America and Israel! What is happening in Syria clearly indicates that Israel is exploiting the weakness of the neighbouring countries to attack them, and that nothing but the logic of force can deter it.