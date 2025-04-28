Iran, Pakistan urge for rise in direct flights

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei and Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana urged on rise in number of direct flights between Iran and Pakistan, using health tourism capacities of Iran and holding sightseeing tours.

According to Mehr News Agency, Mohseni Bandpei met with Aftab ur Rehman Rana and Ali Zahid Hamid, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan on the sidelines of the 6th Ministerial Meeting on Tourism of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Erzurum, the designated ECO Tourism Capital for 2025.

Both sides expressed willingness to promote tourism transactions.

Also, the Pakistani part declared that it will dispatch pilgrimage tours to Iran. In addition, it wants to hold group tours and family tours and organize cultural and recreational tourism to Iran destination.

The Pakistani officials expressed the hope that Iran would take steps for issuing visa for Pakistani citizens.

Both sides urged for increasing ties between Iranian and Pakistani tour guides. They also urged for promoting health tourism, increasing facilities at the land borders of Iran and Pakistan to facilitate the movement of tourists.

According to organizers, Erzurum meeting brought together tourism leaders from nine ECO Member States, alongside representatives from the ECO Secretariat, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Turkish Cypriot State, to discuss strategies for enhancing regional tourism cooperation and development.

The session opened with remarks by ECO Secretary General Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, who underscored the critical role of tourism in promoting regional integration and highlighted ECO’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen tourism collaboration.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey, also addressed the gathering, presenting Turkey’s achievements and strategic outlook for its tourism sector.

During the meeting, ministers approved the designation of Lahore, Pakistan, as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027, Mary, Turkmenistan, for 2028, and Karakol for 2029, recognizing the unique cultural heritage and tourism potential of these cities.

The discussions further reviewed the progress of tourism cooperation within the ECO framework and explored the development of tourism-related components for ECO’s new strategic vision for the coming decade.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of the 1st Edition of the ECO Tourism Investment Guide, a publication aimed at attracting investment and promoting tourism opportunities across the ECO region.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the “Erzurum Declaration,” setting forth collective commitments and outlining future directions to enhance regional tourism cooperation and sustainable development.



