Andisheh cultural center to review “Conclave”

TEHRAN- “Conclave”, a 2024 movie directed by German director and screenwriter Edward Berger, will go on screen at the Andisheh Cultural Center in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

A review session will be held with the presence of the film critics Hamidreza Ranjbarzadeh and Mohsen Soleimani Fakher after the screening.

“Conclave” is a political thriller film, which is based on the 2016 novel by Robert Harris and features a stellar cast including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. The narrative unfolds in the aftermath of a pope’s untimely death, as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes) orchestrates a conclave to elect a successor while uncovering dark secrets and scandals surrounding the main candidates.

Four leading candidates emerge: Aldo Bellini, a progressive from the U.S.; Joshua Adeyemi, a social conservative from Nigeria; Joseph Tremblay, a mainstream conservative from Canada; and Goffredo Tedesco, an Italian traditionalist. Tensions rise when Archbishop Janusz Wozniak reveals that the late pope had called for Tremblay's resignation prior to his passing, a claim Tremblay vehemently denies. Meanwhile, Bellini seeks to thwart Tedesco’s ambition at any cost.

As the conclave commences, Lawrence delivers a homily prompting reflection and uncertainty, which some misinterpret as an indication of his own papal aspirations. The first round of voting fails to yield a two-thirds majority, with Adeyemi leading but struggling against church politics. The plot thickens as Monsignor Raymond O'Malley, Lawrence's assistant, discovers that the late pope had arranged for Cardinal-designate Vincent Benitez to travel for a medical appointment, only for it to be canceled.

Confrontations and revelations unfold as Adeyemi faces accusations linked to his past with Sister Shanumi, a nun from Nigeria. These whispers compromise his candidacy, leading Bellini to reluctantly endorse Tremblay. As Lawrence digs deeper, he uncovers troubling evidence of vote tampering orchestrated by Tremblay, heightening the stakes.

Tensions escalate further on the third day of voting when an explosion disrupts the conclave. Amidst chaos, the candidates grapple with an ongoing series of suicide bombings in Europe. Tedesco's inflammatory rhetoric calls for violence, while Benitez advocates for peace. Ultimately, in a surprising turn of events, Benitez is elected pope, adopting the name "Innocent." Yet, revelations about his true identity—having been born with confusing biological traits—propel Lawrence on a journey of introspection as he grapples with the new papacy's complexities and the intricate web of church politics he navigated.

Edward Berger is acclaimed for his films, including “Jack” (2014), “All My Loving” (2019), and “All Quiet on the Western Front” (2022), along with his English-language debut, “Conclave”. Berger has also directed notable TV series such as “Deutschland 83” (2015) and “Patrick Melrose” (2018).

For “All Quiet on the Western Front”, he won an Academy Award for Best International Film and received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, along with three BAFTA Awards. His work on “Conclave” earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director.

SAB/