Isfahan’s cities witness rise in tourist arrivals

TEHRAN - Deputy head of Isfahan province’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department said tourist stay in the city of Isfahan decreased by 20 percent this year, while the other provincial cities witnessed a double or three-fold rise in the arrival of tourists.

Alireza Habibi told IRNA that Lenjan, Khor and Kashan were the cities that hosted the highest number of tourists.

He attributed this success to promotional measures, introduction of attractions of provincial cities and holding festivals and Nowruzgah (cultural events designed to revive and promote the ancient traditions of Iran’s diverse ethnic groups) across the province.

Information dissemination centers and stands to introduce geographical attractions were launched across various provincial cities, he said, adding that they played a great role in inviting tourists to less-known regions of the province.

“We used the online services and technologies to gather data of tourists for the first time this year,” he added. This led to have more precise information regarding the residence of tourists in the province, he said.

He continued that only 10 percent of residences across the province pertained to official accommodation sites. While 40 percent of tourists stayed in informal centers and six percent resided in emergency accommodations, he added.

He put the total entrance of tourists to Isfahan province at 2.9 million on basis of the number of SIM Cards.

Also 1.9 million cars were registered in Isfahan province during Nowruz holidays, he added.

Habibi put the total stays at Isfahan province at 2.9 million during Nowruz holidays.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

KD

