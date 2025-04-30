Iranian, Iraqi railways to form joint technical committee to accelerate cross-border projects

TEHRAN - Iran and Iraq are set to establish a joint technical committee to expedite shared railway projects and overcome operational barriers, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said in a meeting with the strategic advisor to the Iraqi prime minister.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development’s news outlet, Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, who also serves as deputy transport minister, proposed the formation of the committee during talks with the Iraqi official. The initiative aims to fast-track efforts on the Shalamcheh–Basra rail project and improve rail connectivity between the two countries.

“Our main goal is to launch the Tehran–Karbala train as a fully rail-based route to offer pilgrims a safe and convenient journey to the holy sites,” Zakeri said.

He highlighted Iran’s extensive experience in rehabilitating and upgrading its rail infrastructure, noting that many domestic railway lines have been renovated in recent years. Iranian railway companies, he added, are well-equipped to assist Iraq in similar efforts.

“Given Iraq’s need to refurbish its existing rail lines, we are ready to cooperate by forming a joint technical task force for sharing expertise and consulting,” Zakeri said.

Welcoming the proposal to deepen rail cooperation, the Iranian official noted that Iran and Iraq can potentially connect through three border crossings—Shalamcheh, Khosravi, and Mehran—strengthening regional transport integration.

Iran and Iraq have agreed to accelerate efforts to complete the long-delayed Shalamcheh-Basra railway and establish joint free trade zones and border markets, Iranian officials said following high-level talks in Tehran.

In a meeting between Seyed Rahmatollah Akrami, Iran’s Acting Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, and Hazem Majid Naji al-Khalidi, advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, both sides stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation by implementing previously agreed projects.

According to Iran’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, the two sides also agreed to follow up on issues such as the settlement of Iranian financial claims and the recognition of Iranian bank guarantees for exporters and investors operating in Iraq.

EF/MA