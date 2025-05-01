BEIJING- The significant presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a BRICS meeting in Brazil has underscored Beijing's commitment to supporting multilateralism and advancing the interests of developing countries.

The top Chinese diplomat attended the 15th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives in Brasilia on April 30.

He urged BRICS countries to strengthen unity and cooperation, demonstrate their responsibility, and promote the "big BRICS" to play a greater role and become the most reliable force in safeguarding multilateralism and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

He added, “The instrumentalization of international politics and the weaponization of international trade, creating blackmail chips out of thin air, will only intensify the trust crisis among countries and become the real risk to global security. Standing at the crossroads of history, should we allow unilateralism to spread wantonly or firmly advocate multilateralism? BRICS countries need to give a clear answer. There is no way out by giving in, and unity is the only hope.”

Wang also held a meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia on Wednesday.

He expressed China’s willingness to work with Brazil to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and push for more outcomes in building a China-Brazil community with a shared future.

President Lula: Brazil's steadfast friendship with China is the right choice and a model for South-South cooperation He noted that China will strengthen its cooperation with BRICS and Global South countries, adhere to multilateralism and safeguard international rules.

Lula, for his part, said Brazil and China have built strong mutual trust and deepened cooperation across various fields, showing that Brazil's steadfast friendship with China is the right choice and a model for South-South cooperation.

The deepening synergy between China and Brazil, as highlighted in Wang’s productive dialogue with President Lula, further illustrates the transformative power of South-South collaboration. By aligning strategic priorities and advancing shared development goals, the two nations have set a gold standard for international partnerships, proving that solidarity among emerging economies can drive inclusive progress and stability. As China continues to bridge divides and promote dialogue within BRICS and beyond, it reaffirms its role as a responsible global actor committed to writing a new chapter of peace, equity, and prosperity for all.

The world’s pursuit of a brighter future finds a steadfast ally in China—a nation that turns consensus into action and principles into practice.

