Tourism Triangle: special rail tour to connect Tehran to Isfahan, Yazd, and Shiraz

TEHRAN - The Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced the launch of a dedicated rail service aimed at boosting cultural tourism across three of Iran’s most iconic historical cities: Isfahan, Yazd, and Shiraz—collectively known as the "Tourism Triangle of Iran."

The first train is set to depart from Tehran on May 12, IRNA reported on Thursday.

The five-day cultural tour, developed in coordination with regional tourism and railway officials, offers passengers a unique opportunity to explore the architectural, historical, and cultural richness of central and southern Iran. The itinerary includes guided visits to major landmarks in all three cities.

“This rail initiative is designed to strengthen Iran’s tourism sector and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Yazd, Shiraz, and Isfahan to both domestic and international travelers,” said Seyyed Reza Sadat-Hosseini, Director General of Yazd Railways. “We aim to create an unforgettable journey through Iran’s historical heartland.”

Last November, the “Golden Triangle” tourism agreement, originally signed in 2016, was revitalized amid hopes to establish a world-class tourism route, showcasing Iran’s rich cultural heritage and unparalleled historical sites. Key points of the agreement include joint research projects aimed at tourism development, utilizing international networks of the three cities, and organizing conferences, workshops, and special visits between them.

Isfahan

Once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy, Isfahan remains one of Iran’s most prominent tourist destinations. It is renowned for its breathtaking Islamic architecture, including stunning mosques, palaces, and bazaars. Visitors can explore Persian gardens and walk along the city’s tree-lined boulevards, soaking in the beauty and history at every turn. The city’s architectural marvels, such as Naghsh-e Jahan Square—one of the largest squares in the world—make it a jewel of town planning.

Yazd

Situated in the heart of Iran’s desert, Yazd is a city of ancient ingenuity and timeless charm. Known for its maze of winding lanes, traditional bazaars, and mud-brick architecture, Yazd showcases the clever use of limited resources to create a sustainable urban environment. The city’s ancient qanat system—underground channels that transport water from distant mountains—has been the lifeline of this desert city for centuries. Yazd’s historic wind catchers and domed homes maintain cool temperatures in the harsh desert climate, making it an architectural marvel.

Shiraz

Known as the heartland of Persian culture, Shiraz has a rich history stretching back over 2000 years. This city is synonymous with poetry, education, and the arts, and has been a hub for creativity and intellectual pursuits. Once the capital of Iran during the Zand dynasty, Shiraz is home to some of the most iconic landmarks in the country, including the Eram Garden, the Tomb of Hafez, and the ancient ruins of Persepolis.

