Iran participating in Bogotá International Book Fair

TEHRAN-The Islamic Republic of Iran has participated in the 37th Bogotá International Book Fair (FILBO), which is underway in Colombia.

Iran is present at the Fair for the third consecutive year. Iran's pavilion, featuring children's books, novels, poetry by great Iranian poets, and Islamic books in Spanish, has been very well received by visitors to the fair, ISNA reported.

After one week since the fair began, the Holy Quran has attracted the most attention among all the titles presented at Iran’s booth.

In addition to presenting various book titles to the audience, other programs have been planned at the Iran pavilion, including the unveiling of new books such as “Loving God,” “Masnavi for Children” (a selection of Rumi’s poems), and the novel “Eduardo Agnelli” as well as celebrations for Girls’ Day.

Part of the Iranian pavilion showcases exquisite Iranian handicrafts, and another section features demonstrations of Persian Nastaliq calligraphy by one of the country's artists.

One of the most important cultural events in Latin America, the fair kicked off in Bogotá on April 24 and will run through May 11. Publishers from 30 countries have attended this year’s edition of the fair.

Organized by Corferias and the Colombian Book Chamber (CCL), the event transcends borders to become a space for reflection, conversation, memory, meeting, and publishing business. The 37th edition has as its conceptual axis a theme as universal as it is intimate: “The words of the body”. Spain is the Guest of Honor at the event.

The fair reaffirms its role as the epicenter of the publishing business in Latin America during the first half of the year, with the professional conferences that include key spaces to strengthen the book industry. In terms of business, there is the International Business Show, the FellowShip Program, and the Librarians’ Mission, which, together with 12 specialized conferences aimed at all the actors in the book chain, make the FILBo the central stage of the industry in the first half of the year.

Photo: Iran pavilion at the 37th Bogotá International Book Fair

