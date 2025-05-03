Iran’s nuclear dispute a political standoff, not a legal matter: Leader’s aide

TEHRAN – Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, says the nature of Iran’s nuclear dispute has turned entirely political, driven by global power dynamics rather than international law.

Speaking at a Saturday conference at Tehran’s Shahed University, Larijani said: “Negotiation is neither inherently virtuous nor intrinsically negative. It’s a tool—not a goal. If talks can resolve the nuclear issue and serve national interests, then they should proceed. If not, they shouldn’t. Timing and conditions matter.”

Larijani stressed that Iran’s nuclear issue would have been resolved legally if it were merely a matter for the IAEA.

“It’s not a legal issue anymore—it’s become political,” he said. “Why? Because global powers rely on coercion. Iran has accepted the NPT and complies with IAEA regulations, yet still faces pressure. That pressure stems from power politics, not legal shortcomings.”

“U.S. sanctions aren’t solely about the nuclear issue—they’re broad and political,” he added.

“The Iranian nation, with its deep-rooted civilization, does not bow to coercion. Treating us like countries with no historical backbone is futile. These negotiations may succeed or fail—it all depends on how fair and rational the global approach is.”

“Many so-called international laws are built on power, not principle,” Larijani said. “America is using this moment to assert dominance—not just over Iran but over China too. What has China done to deserve this treatment?”

‘Resistance movements are products of injustice’

Turning to regional conflicts, Larijani challenged the claim that Iran manufactures Resistance movements.

“When did the Yemeni Resistance begin? After Saudi Arabia’s attacks. Did we create Hezbollah? No—it emerged when Israel occupied Beirut. The same is true in Iraq. We supported them—but didn’t create them. Resistance is a reaction to occupation and injustice.”

In Syria, he added, the West accuses Iran of fueling Resistance, “but when you occupy a country, resistance is the natural response.”

Criticizing American narratives, Larijani said : “You’ve bombed Yemen 800 times, then blame Iran for the fallout. If you’re committed to negotiations, talk to the Yemenis themselves.”