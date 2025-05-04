Iran-France joint play “Hope” performed in Clermont-Ferrand

TEHRAN-A joint theater production from Iran and France titled “Hope” (“L’espoir” in French) was recently performed in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

According to the media and publicity consultant of the play Sara Haddadi, the project was created with the goal of exploring lived intercultural cooperation through the performing arts, bringing together young artists from both countries. The performance is about hope, the hope of rebuilding, the victory of light over darkness.

The production process included two in-person workshops in Tehran and Clermont-Ferrand, joint online sessions, and finally, a concluding workshop where participants transformed their rehearsals and intellectual exchanges into a shared stage performance.

This intercultural piece was performed in late April in French, Persian, English, and Chinese. “Hope” was designed in an episodic format, incorporating a variety of performance styles such as documentary theater, object theater, movement, singing, and more.

The directors of the piece are Neda Shahrokhi from Iran and Yassaman Khajehi from France. Vocal coaching was provided by Hasmik Karapetyan, and the performers from both countries include Agathe Combettes, Elie Mpiana, Elina Naseri, Emil Amirian, Parmis Hamrahi, Romina Mohseni Far, Setareh Satari, Saba Mohammadi, Matin Mohammadhoseini, Maryam Dashtabadi, Noora Mahmoodi, Hanita Delfani, Jeanne Rondeau, Josèphine Vergé, Julie Huckel, Julie Robert, Lea Peguy, Pauline Cottin, Qiuhan Tu, and Romain Poyer.

