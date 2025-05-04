Ministry prioritizes possible registration of Persian Gulf’s elements on national, intl. lists

TEHRAN - An Iranian tourism official has announced the beginning of a process to document and register the Persian Gulf’s cultural elements on national and international lists, given the waterways' high status in historical documents and archeology.

Head of the Department for Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Alireza Izadi called it a strategic measure to defend the identity of Iran, ILNA reported.

During his visit to Bushehr province, Izadi said one of the priorities of Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts is to preserve and safeguard the historical identity of Iran.

Based on reliable historical documents and scientific evidences in archeology, name of Persian Gulf is an undeniable truth which should be registered nationally and stabilized globally in form of intangible heritage.

On repeated attempts to distort the name of the Persian Gulf by some currents, he said based on explicit order of the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi Amiri, a comprehensive document is undier compilation in archeology sector with focus on ancient Siraf port.

He warned, “Some political rivalries and behaviors in international forums should not cause us to neglect the historical authenticity of this name. Persian Gulf is part of Iranian civilization identity and preserving it is a national, transnational, and cultural duty.”

Pointing to the huge capacities of Iran’s spiritual heritage, he said, there are over 50 intangible heritage documents which are under study to be registered on National Heritage List. A portion of them pertains to four southern provinces, he added.

Close to 50,000 tangible heritages have been registered on National Heritage List, he said.

He called concepts such as customs, traditions, cuisines, and oral history pertaining to the heroes and martyrs including Martyr Raees Ali Delvari, Martyr Mohammad Ibrahim Hemmati, and Martyr Safari deserve to be recorded and passed on to future generations.

Pointing to the important status of Bushehr in fields of history, handicrafts and marine tourism, he said recording the epic of the Bushehr people in their fight against the Portuguese is part of our effort to document national identity. Bushehr is considered one of the main bases for sustainable tourism development in the country, he added.

Izadi concluded by saying: "Tourism development is the main path to sustainable development of the country, and we are obliged to document and record the elements that give Iran its identity, and to introduce and protect them in a professional and national manner, and at the level of civilization of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

KD