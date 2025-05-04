EU president must face war crimes charges: UN’s Albanese

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other top EU officials should face prosecution for complicity in war crimes committed during "Israel’s" war on Gaza, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has advocated, according to Al Mayadeen.

In an exclusive interview with The Intercept, Albanese argued that their political and diplomatic support for "Israel" amounts to aiding and abetting crimes under international law.

“They will have to understand that immunity cannot equate with impunity,” Albanese said. “I’m not someone who says, ‘History will judge them’ — they will have to be judged before then.”

A complaint was filed at the ICC against EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for complicity in war crimes in Gaza, as critics accuse top EU officials, including foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, of supporting "Israel's" actions despite international legal obligations to prevent genocide.

