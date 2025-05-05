Iran, Uzbekistan ready for theatrical cooperation

TEHRAN- The Iranian Deputy for Artistic Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance Nadereh Rezai, on the third day of her visit to Tajikistan on Sunday, met and held discussions with the representative of the Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan and the head of the Grand Theater of Samarkand.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the International Festival of Professional Theaters, an event in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, that Rezai attended, ISNA reported.

During the meeting Rezai mentioned that due to important historical cities like Samarkand and Bukhara in Uzbekistan, Iranian cultural and artistic figures are always looking for cultural and artistic commonalities that have been presented to the audience in the form of various works so far.

"I and my colleagues in the General Directorate of Dramatic Arts, the Office of Music, the General Directorate of Visual Arts, and the Office of Education and Planning are ready to carry out activities in the near future, by reviewing the proposals for joint cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan, to advance artistic goals, especially the performance of works,” she said.

This path can certainly be the beginning of a new season of artistic activities of the two countries with more careful consideration, she added.

For his part, the Uzbek official said that Irna and Uzbekistan have many cultural and artistic commonalities.

This path can be the prelude to a new season of joint activities between the two countries in the field of theater, he added.

"What is of great importance to me is the planning and execution of various programs, especially in the field of theater, which can be the beginning of new activities in the field of artistic commonalities between the two countries.”

“I am sure that given the desirable quality of Iranian theatrical works, numerous events can be held in both countries. For this purpose, I and my colleagues are ready to take the necessary measures and planning for signing a cultural and artistic memorandum of understanding in the near future, in addition to reviewing what has been mentioned," he concluded.

Earlier this week, Rezai met with Tajikistan's Minister of Culture, Matlubakhon Sattoriyon, in Dushanbe to strengthen cultural and artistic ties.

Rezai discussed expanding collaborations and Sattoriyon highlighted shared cultural commonalities and recent progress following a presidential visit. Both officials expressed readiness for a new phase of cooperation.

Rezai proposed inviting Tajik artists to Iran's Fajr Festivals in 2026 and mentioned potential joint music projects, including a performance of Rudaki's poems by an Iranian ensemble and performances by the son of the late maestro Davlatmand Kholov.

The possibility of joint student music ensembles and mutual invitations for cultural visits were also discussed, emphasizing the close artistic friendship between the two nations.

SAB/

