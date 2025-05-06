Shahrdari Gorgan clinch 2024/25 Iran Basketball League title

TEHRAN – Shahrdari Gorgan defeated Tabiat 98-95 on Monday to win the 2024/25 Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) championship.

American point guard Glenn Cosey scored 26 points, helping lead Shahrdari to victory.

The team secured the title in a best-of-five series after defeating Tabiat twice last week.

This marks Shahrdari’s third league title in their history.

The Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL), founded in 1998, is Iran’s top professional men's basketball league.