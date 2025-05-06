Guitarist Soheil Nafisi to perform at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall

TEHRAN- Prominent Iranian composer and guitarist Soheil Nafisi is set to perform a selection of his works at Rudaki Hall on Wednesday.

His upcoming concert will feature a selection of pieces from his albums, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The compositions are based on poems by renowned Iranian poets including Hafez, Shafiei Kadkani, Nima Yooshij, and Sohrab Sepehri.

Born in 1967, Nafisi is a pioneer in composing and playing guitar in the realm of fusion music. He exclusively performs repertoire of his own creation.

Nafisi has released four albums to date, "Rira," "Southern Songs," "Chang and Sorood," and "Tarh-e Nou."

SAB/



