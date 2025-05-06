2,363 domestic publishers to attend 36th Tehran International Book Fair

TEHRAN-This year, more publishers from the general category have applied to attend the 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) fair compared to last year, Ebrahim Heidari, the spokesperson and deputy director of the fair, said at a press conference on Monday at the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Tehran.

“Due to the approach of maximum publisher participation, we had a significant increase in the number of publishers this year. In the domestic section of the fair, 2,363 publishers are attending,” Mehr quoted Heidari as saying.

Referring to the cultural diplomacy aspect, he said that Iraq is this year’s special guest, and they hope to foster stronger cultural ties with Iraq.

Heidari also mentioned the cultural and religious programs planned for the fair, noting that, they had received around 2,300 requests for cultural events, which is natural since the book fair is the largest cultural event in the country. They aim to ensure the quality of these programs and make them as meaningful as possible.

Tehran Publishing Fellowship Program is another program that will be held for the first time this year, which seeks to support Iranian works and facilitate their translation into other languages. “To date, nearly 80 foreign guests and 50 domestic guests have registered in this section, and during the exhibition, we will address children's and adolescent literature by holding specialized sessions,” he asserted.

The fellowship aims to enhance Iran's presence in the global publishing arena, focusing initially on children's and young adult literature.

The term ‘publishing fellowship’ refers to the collaboration among publishers, authors, and literary agents for the sale of book rights.

Heidari noted that they aimed to reduce the fair’s costs by 30 to 40 percent compared to last year, despite rising prices. Their focus is on increasing subsidies while reducing operational costs.

Recognized as a national heritage and event, Tehran International Book Fair not only invigorates and enriches the country’s culture but also attracts the attention of cultural figures and book lovers from across the globe.

The cultural event has turned into a landmark, momentous book fair in West Asia after 35 editions in a row. Millions of visitors inspect the fair every year, including thousands of university students, scholars, and their families.

The event currently serves as the most significant cultural event in Iran. The foreign publishers substantially offer their materials in English or Arabic; however, titles in French, German, Chinese, Korean, Russian, or Japanese are also available.

The 36th TIBF is set to take place from May 7 to 17 at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla. “Let’s Read for Iran” has been chosen as the slogan for the upcoming edition of the book fair.

SS/SAB

