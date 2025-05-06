EU unveils long-promised plan to quit Russian gas by end-2027

The EU on Tuesday unveiled a long-promised plan to phase out its remaining gas imports from Russia by the end of 2027, a challenge given Europe's continued dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

"Today the European Union sends a very clear message to Russia: no more, no more, will we permit Russia to weaponize energy against us," EU energy chief Dan Jorgensen said as he set out the measures.

The European Commission's two-step plan would put an end to new contracts and existing short-term spot contracts with Russian suppliers by the end of 2025. All remaining imports would be banned by the end of 2027.