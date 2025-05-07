Next round of Iran-U.S. talks pending Omani coordination, says Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran says the date and venue of the next round of indirect negotiations with the United States will be announced by Oman once finalized.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday that no final date has yet been confirmed for the fourth round of talks, but noted that Oman has proposed hosting the session early next week. “This proposal is under review,” he said in response to a question from IRNA.

Baghaei added that any formal announcement regarding the meeting will come from the Omani mediators once the logistics are agreed upon.

He reiterated that Iran remains committed to diplomacy as a tool to achieve its lawful and legitimate national interests, especially the lifting of what he described as “unlawful economic sanctions that have targeted the human rights and welfare of every single Iranian.”

The proposed fourth round of negotiations follows a series of indirect discussions between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman, which began in Muscat and later continued in Rome. The previous session took place on April 25, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff.

Originally, the fourth round was scheduled for Saturday, May 3, in Rome. However, Baghaei confirmed on April 30 that the meeting had been postponed following a proposal by Oman’s foreign minister. A new date is expected to be announced in due course.

In Washington, Witkoff struck an optimistic tone, describing the process as “making some progress.” Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said, “I hope it is moving in the right direction. The president wants to see this solved diplomatically if possible, so we’re doing everything we can to get it going.” He cited U.S. President Trump’s upcoming tour of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar as a possible reason for the delay, but did not rule out the talks resuming over the weekend.

However, Witkoff also reiterated Washington’s stance: “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon”—a claim Tehran has repeatedly dismissed as baseless. The Islamic Republic insists it has never pursued, and does not intend to pursue, nuclear weapons, citing both religious edicts and international law. Its nuclear program has consistently been monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has found no evidence of weaponization.

Iranian officials, including Baghaei, have maintained that any resolution must center on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the unconditional removal of U.S. sanctions. Tehran has firmly rejected attempts to expand the scope of the negotiations to include issues such as its missile program or regional presence, calling such demands unacceptable.

“Iran entered these negotiations with goodwill,” Baghaei emphasized. “We have defined a clear framework based on our principled positions under international law, especially regarding peaceful nuclear energy. Our team has demonstrated seriousness and resolve to reach a fair, rational, and sustainable understanding.”