National red crescent week to be marked

TEHRAN – The national red crescent week is scheduled to be held from May 8 to 14.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is planning to hold the event under the theme ‘red crescent, symbol of hope and selfless service’, IRNA reported.

Each day of the week will be celebrated, focusing on a specific issue.

Thursday, May 8, ‘Voluntary services, and the expansion of social-based partnerships’

The first day of the week will be observed concurrently with the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, which is annually held on May 8.

Friday, May 9, ‘The Iranian Red Crescent Society, along with people, supports national production’

Saturday, May 10, ‘IRCS’ youth pioneers of altruism, hope, and progress’

Sunday, May 11, 'Aid and Rescue/Sacrifice and Empathy'

Monday, May 12, ‘Health, treatment, rehabilitation, education, and research/Health Saviors, public education, and Service Promotion’

Tuesday, May 13, ‘IRCS in intl. arena/ service without border’

Wednesday, May 14, ‘Honoring martyrs, veterans, and their families/veterans, eternal role models’

The IRCS will observe the week by holding different programs such as blood donation campaigns, relief and rescue maneuvers, inauguration of over 30 construction projects, including administrative, relief, medical, and red crescent (Helal) houses.

Dispatching health volunteers to less privileged areas, planting saplings, holding the first search and rescue dog Olympiad, hosting a humanitarian meeting with representatives of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), ambassadors and representatives of foreign countries, as well as conducting a meeting with the heads of the national red crescent societies that are members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) are among other programs.

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

The IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

The IRCS hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics meet the medical and therapeutic needs of thousands of citizens every day. The IRCS medical centers abroad are reputable worldwide. As a humanitarian organization, the IRCS is trying to alleviate the suffering of the people involved in accidents, emergencies, and conflicts.

“Today, collaborations with knowledge-based firms have resulted in advancements in manufacturing orthoses, prostheses, artificial organs, and new medications, with plans to extend cooperation to rescue and relief efforts as well,” the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, has said.

