Kashan rosewater distillation ritual added to national tourism callender

TEHRAN—The Head of Kashan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department said the rosewater distillation ritual was registered in the national tourism calendar of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Alireza Abdollahzadeh added that the event was registered under the number 50404131 on May 3, in line with organizing tourism events, Mehr news agency reported.

Rosewater extraction is a process for producing rosewater. It is also a cultural and economic event which has turned into one of the main axes of spring tourism in central Iran, he said.

The rosewater earned from massive copper pots, is the most important souvenir of the region, he added.

It has long been used in religious rituals such as the annual washing of the holy shrines and the Hajj pilgrimage rituals, he mentioned.

He continued that the traditional rosewater extracting method has been preserved in the surrounding villages. It is considered an intangible heritage of the country, he added.

The team ritual starts before sunrise with lighting traditional ovens and putting copper pots containing Mohammadi roses on them, he said. Until sunrise, a delightful aroma spreads to the surrounding villages and cities, he added.

Almost every 30 kilograms of rose petals plus 80 liters of water are poured into each pot that is connected to metal pipes for the steam moving through to obtain the hydrosol. The waste of distillation is used for feeding livestock or composting.

During 891st meeting of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution which was held in January 2023, Day of Mohammadi Flower and Rosewater was added to the country’s national callender, he said. Therefore, May 10 was considered as Day of Mohammadi Flower and Rosewater, he added.

Qamsar, Niasar, and Barzak are amongst other destinations. Every corner of the region is teemed with the dance of colors and delicate fragrance of roses from early May to mid-June.

Distillation of flowers and herbs has a deep history in Iran. Many believe traditionally-distilled rosewater is of higher quality than that produced in factories probably due to shorter time interval between the harvest and distillation practices.

Golab or rosewater is in fact fragrant distillate of Mohammadi roses, which is used in dishes to flavor them or being consumed as a religious perfume as well.

Rosewater is produced from a very sweet-smelling kind of flowers, best known as Mohammadi roses in the country.

Flower harvesting is somewhat an intensive work. It is mostly done from dawn through morning.

It is said that delay in harvesting or transport to distillery results in decreased essential oil quantity and quality.

Locals believe that rose oil and rosewater have many therapeutic benefits, saying rose oil soothes the mind and heals depression, grief, stress and tension.

Such products are deemed to alleviate problems with the digestive system, healing colds, and skin health as well.

Kashan embraces abundant scenic landscape, historical sites and monuments such as UNESCO-registered Fin Garden with its Safavid and Qajar era edifices, Tabatabaei House, Boroujerdi House, Ameri House, a traditional bazaar, and Jame Mosque of Kashan just to name a few.

KD

