Iranian canoeists win medals in 2025 Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Three Iranian athletes won medals at the 2025 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships underway in Nanjing, China on Friday.

Defending champion Mohammad Nabi Rezaei of Iran settled for a silver in the men's canoe single 1000m with a time of 4:19.26.

Chinese teenage star Wu Shengyue finished in first place with of 4:15.80 and bronze medal went to Kuan-Chieh Lai of Chinese Taipei, who won the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games title over the distance, with 4:24.91.

Seven-time Asian champion Ali Aghamirzaei of Iran won silver in 3:49.94 in the men's kayak single 1000m.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian and three-time Asian Games champion Zhang Dong secured title for China. He clinched a superb victory by more than one second over and bronze went to Uzbek star Oleksandr Zarubin.

Lingya Chen won the third gold medal of the day for China by crossing the line in 4:23.60 in the women's K1 1000m.

Kazakhstan opened their account when Stela Sukhanova followed Chen for silver in 4:24.87 and Iranian Narjes Kargarpoor seized bronze with 4:29.992.

They dedicated their medals to the victims of the huge explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.