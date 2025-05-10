Iran win gold in kayak double 500m in Asian championships

TEHRAN – Iran won a gold and a bronze medal in the final day of the 2025 Asian Canoe Confederation Canoe Sprint Asian Championships on Saturday.

Ali Aghamirzaei combined with Peyman Ghavidel Siah Sofiani to take the men's kayak double 500m title in the competitions held in Nanjing, China.

Aghamirzaei also won a bronze medal in the men's kayak single 500m.

The Iranian canoeists had previously seized two silver medals and one bronze in the competition.

Mohammad Nabi Rezaei settled for a silver in the men's canoe single 1000m with a time of 4:19.26.

Aghamirzaei also seized a silver in 3:49.94 in the men's kayak single 1000m.

Narjes Kargarpoor won the bronze with 4:29.992 in the women's K1 1000m.

They dedicated their medals to the victims of the huge explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.