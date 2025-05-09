Persian Gulf is Iran's red line

TEHRAN - In a note, Jam-e-Jam addressed purported reports that Trump intends to use a fake name for the Persian Gulf.

It wrote: The ill-gotten move to rename the Persian Gulf comes at a time that the Iran-U.S. nuclear talks are at a critical stage and regional tensions, such as the India-Pakistan conflict, have turned the region into the center of global attention. Some analysts believe that this move is an attempt by Trump to sell arms and attract investment from Arab countries that have been lobbying for years to promote the fake name "Arabian Gulf." This move could also be part of a pressure strategy on Iran in the nuclear talks. A report by the Associated Press about Trump's decision to rename the Persian Gulf to the "Arabian Gulf" was like a spark that has inflamed the Iranians’ national honor. Iranians once again showed that the Persian Gulf is not just a name, but also part of their national identity and dignity. However, Iran will defend its rights and identity with authority and vigilance. Donald Trump, like many oppressive rulers of the world, will face disgraced, and the Persian Gulf, as it has been called for millennia, will always stay the Persian Gulf.

Iran: It is imperative for Iran to contain tension

In an analysis, the Iran newspaper addressed the tension between India and Pakistan and Iran’s role in containing the dreadful conflict and wrote: The recent developments in relations between India and Pakistan can be seen as a new manifestation of a long-standing security conundrum. As a country bordering Pakistan, Iran has close relations with India. Also, as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Iran is among the actors that consider South Asia part of its security environment. Therefore, playing an active role in containing the crisis, reducing tensions, and helping to return the two countries to a state of cold peace is not a choice but a strategic necessity. In this regard, Iran is making notable efforts to reduce the severity of the crisis with a responsible approach and push for a diplomatic solution. By taking advantage of friendly relations with the two countries, Iran is trying to prevent the current tensions from turning into a chronic conflict, because the spread of this crisis could have direct and indirect effects on other tension-prone regions, including Afghanistan, and worsen existing security fault lines in South Asia.

Shargh: Iran and India agree to cooperate in international forums

In a commentary, Shargh dealt with the Iran-India move to reawaken ties and said: The 20th meeting of the Iran-India Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in a positive and hopeful atmosphere after a gap of nearly six years; a meeting that was of particular importance given the strategic position of the two countries in the region. Iran and India, as two important players in the regional and international arena, came together with a fresh look at common opportunities to redefine and strengthen the path of their economic, trade, and political cooperation. In a situation where global developments are changing rapidly, this meeting could be the starting point of a new chapter in relations between Tehran and New Delhi. It is a new opening based on common interests and the bright prospect of cooperation. Numerous topics were raised in political, economic, and international fields between the two countries. Issues such as Chabahar Port, which was a key topic of the meeting, indicated the strategic role of Chabahar Port in the transit of goods between India and Central Asia. Also, the agreement between the two countries can strengthen cooperation in international forums such as the United Nations and groups such as BRICS.

Ettelaat: Why should we take negotiations with US seriously?

In an interview with Ettelaat, Abdolreza Faraji Rad, an international affairs analyst, examined the seriousness of negotiations with the United States. He said: The fact that the fourth meeting was delayed is a negative sign in the negotiations. What is clear about U.S. policy is that Donald Trump has repeatedly stated with serious frankness that he does not favor war and that his preference is to promote peace in the world. Therefore, until the falsehood of this important statement is revealed, we must take negotiations with the United States seriously. Since the nature of America does not change with the change of governments, it is necessary to negotiate with the other side carefully and tactfully so that America does not find an opportunity to exploit it. The intensification of problems has seriously involved the people. Therefore, any positive sign can lead society towards optimism and hope. This opportunity for negotiations between Iran and the United States must be taken care of so that no external or internal factor can disrupt the negotiations.