Iran, Russia launch 2nd phase of card payment network integration

TEHRAN - Iran and Russia have officially launched the second phase of a card payment network integration project, enabling Russian tourists and businesspeople to make purchases at retail outlets across Iran using the Russian “Mir Pay” application.

According to IRIB, the project to link Iran’s “Shetab” card network with Russia’s “Mir” system has been designed in three phases, each aimed at enhancing cross-border financial services between the two countries.

The first phase, launched in November 2024, allowed Iranian citizens to withdraw Russian rubles from ATMs in Russia using designated applications. This marked a significant step in easing transactions for travelers and traders, while demonstrating the high level of technical coordination between Tehran and Moscow.

The second phase, unveiled on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, now allows Russian citizens to pay at Iranian point-of-sale terminals using the Mir Pay app. The rollout creates a seamless and secure retail experience for Russian visitors in Iran and is expected to further boost trade and tourism ties between the two countries.

The final phase of the Shetab-Mir integration is expected to introduce full interoperability between the two card networks, allowing for wider reciprocal usage in both countries.

EF/MA