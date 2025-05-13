Iran attending 9th meeting of SCO education ministers

TEHRAN – Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf is participating in the ninth meeting of education ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, which was held on May 12 and 13 in Urumqi, China.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the official paid a visit to an exhibition, titled 'Study in China, Brand Identity and Comprehensive Service Platform’, showcasing the latest educational, research, and technology achievements of over 20 Chinese universities in different sectors such as agriculture, industry, oil, and petrochemical.

Science ministers of other SCO member states, including China, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan, also visited the exhibition, which primarily aimed to boost relations between industry and universities.

The official also participated in the opening ceremony of the ‘China-Central Asia industrial, educational, and applied research cooperation 2025 conference’, which was held in the presence of some science ministers from the SCO member states.

The event served as a platform for science ministers and the chancellors of Chinese universities to share knowledge and experiences on how to foster cooperation between universities and industry, and propose some of their collaborative projects.

Along with his Chinese counterpart, Yin Hejun, Simaei-Sarraf attended the opening ceremony of the SCO University Conference. The event was attended by education ministers of SCO member states, experts, and scientists specializing in the development of educational contacts within the Organization.

There are 74 universities in the SCO University network, including Shahid Beheshti University of Iran, with more than 2,600 students. Creating and granting scholarships to students of the SCO member countries is one of the main activities of this university. Holding a borderless education week for member universities was another focus of the event.

In 2024, Iran participated in the 8th meeting as a full member for the first time after 20 years of being an observer country.

Iran, China underline further enhancing scientific ties

During a meeting held on Tuesday, Chinese Education Minister Huai Jinpeng and Simaei-Sarraf explored paths for the expansion of the educational collaborations between the two countries.

Recognizing Iran’s capabilities and high ranking in science and technology, the Chinese official voiced his country’s willingness to deepen cooperation between Iran and China by offering training in Persian and Chinese languages as well as facilitating professor exchanges.

“China has so far granted academic scholarships to over 200 Iranian students. The country is willing to attract more Iranian students and have more Chinese students in Iran,” he added.

Huai also expressed China’s readiness to develop an electronic education platform to enhance educational relations with Iran.

For his turn, Simaei-Sarraf underscored the scientific, cultural, technological, and philosophical commonalities between the two nations, saying that increased interactions among elites will contribute to addressing people’s problems and enhancing relations between the two countries.

Highlighting Iran’s remarkable progress in science and engineering, particularly in biology, nanotechnology, stem cells, information technology, water engineering, dam and power plant design, aerospace, and medical sciences, he said that Iran is one of the top 10 countries with strategic science and technology in the world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Simaei-Sarraf stressed the importance of expanding student exchange programs between Iran and China and facilitating sabbatical leave opportunities for faculty members and postgraduate students.

Strategic partnership

Iranian universities are exploring the potential for developing scientific and research collaborations with Chinese and Russian institutions under the strategic partnership with the two countries.

During a meeting held on April 11 in China, Saeed Habiba, the deputy minister of science, research, and technology, and Sheng Jianxue, the secretary-general of the China Scholarship Council, discussed ways for developing scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

The meeting centered around holding joint academic courses, exchanging professors and students, growing government scholarship programs, expanding technological ties, scientific interactions, and sharing expertise.

During the meeting, Habiba elaborated on the academic and scientific potentials and capacities of Iran.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s then Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 memoranda of understanding under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

MT/MG