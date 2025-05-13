Exhibition of winning shots from global photo competition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing the selected works of young photographers from across the globe opened at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran on Monday.

Organized in collaboration with the Mehr Media Group, the exhibition displays works chosen from the 2024 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, providing an opportunity to view innovative and creative images that offer a fresh perspective on the hidden and visible truths of the contemporary world.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, the CEO of Mehr Media Group, and Rafael Gevorkyan, Chargé d'affaires of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Tehran. Rahmati emphasized the significance of the event, stating: “Today’s exhibition is more than just the opening of a photo collection; it’s a window into the human experience—each photograph narrates a story—sometimes of suffering, sometimes of hope, but always of humanity.”

He highlighted the focus on young photographers from around the world, saying: “In a world where opportunities are often confined to a select few, these young talents, with their brave, precise, and daring visions, have managed to capture the spirit of their times through the language of images.”

Rahmati also noted the growing collaboration between Mehr Media Group and Russian media outlets, adding: “This international photo exhibition has roots in a continuous and deep partnership between Iranian and Russian media. Over recent years, Mehr has established close and constructive relations with outlets such as Rossiya Segodnya, TASS, and TV BRICS. These relationships go beyond mere projects, fostering mutual understanding, strategic cooperation, and joint efforts on global issues.”

For his part, Gevorkyan also emphasized the enduring ties between Iran and Russia. “We have been neighbors, are neighbors, and will remain so—this is divine will. Therefore, our collaborations should grow deeper and broader each day,” he mentioned.

The exhibition, which will run for one week, displays works reflecting themes such as human issues, environmental crises, contemporary conflicts, the beauty of our planet, as well as resilience, hope, and solidarity among diverse peoples worldwide. The exhibition is not only a platform for viewing compelling documentary and creative photography but also a space for dialogue and reflection about our global surroundings.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is an annual competition dedicated to young photojournalists aged 18 to 33, aimed at nurturing and highlighting emerging talent. Founded in 2014 and named in honor of the Russian photojournalist who tragically lost his life while on assignment, this contest remains the only one of its kind in Russia focused on discovering new voices in the field of international photojournalism.

This prestigious event, recognized as one of the leading photographic competitions in Russia, received over two thousand entries from 36 countries last year.

An international jury comprising prominent media experts and renowned photographers selected 30 final winners. This year's winners hail from ten countries: Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Italy, China, Myanmar, Russia, Syria, and South Africa. Notably, in previous years, young Iranian photographers have also achieved top placements in this global contest.

Photo: The CEO of Mehr Media Group, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati (L), and the Chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Tehran, Rafael Gevorkyan, visit the exhibition of selected works from the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest at Tehran’s Art Bureau on May 12, 2025.

