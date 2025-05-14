Resistance against Israeli crimes a universal duty: Leader

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condemned relentless Israeli crimes in the region during a Tuesday meeting, stating that standing against the regime’s heinous acts is a duty that falls upon everyone around the world.

The Leader was meeting with a group of Iranian aid workers and organizers of the National Congress of Medic Martyrs. During the meeting, he also emphasized the need to promote Iran’s culture of martyrdom and self-sacrifice to counter Western influence.

Ayatollah Khamenei described the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza as the antithesis of humanitarian values, stating, "The opposite of the Iranian people’s spirit of sacrifice is the crimes and savagery of the Zionist regime in Gaza and the West’s support for it." He declared that standing against this "front of falsehood" is an obligation for all.

So far, during its deadly military campaign in the besieged enclave, Israel has massacred over 60,000 civilians, razed the territory to the ground, and rolled out plans to forcefully displace the remaining war-stricken population.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said: "Today, the world is run by these human-like beasts," referring to Israeli leaders and their Western backers. He stated that the main problem Western oppressors have with the Islamic Republic is its rejection of their false civilization, saying: "Falsehood is doomed to decline and destruction. However, achieving this requires action and steadfastness, while avoiding passivity, retreat, smiling at falsehood, or praising it, as these only empower it."

The Leader stressed the importance of cultural efforts to immortalize Iran’s martyrs, particularly medics who sacrificed their lives during Saddam Hussein’s brutal invasion of Iran.

"Medics, under a hail of bullets, were only thinking of saving others, not themselves. Their astonishing spirit of sacrifice was such that they sometimes even helped wounded enemy prisoners. This behavior stands in stark contrast to a world devoid of humanity."

He further added: "The selfless efforts of doctors and nurses in field hospitals near the frontlines during the Sacred Defense cannot be described except through the language of art."

Criticizing the failure to properly introduce the great achievements of the Iranian people to the world, the Leader of the Revolution said: "While some countries with no history or heroes artificially create and heavily promote fake heroes, we must introduce our real heroes and make them part of public culture. This will demonstrate that rescue and aid are Islamic and humanitarian duties that must be perpetuated across all generations."

The Leader of the Revolution highlighted that the entry of motivated and innovative youth into various fields—such as industry, politics, construction, literature, and art—has been the driving force behind current advancements. He added: "With the presence of determined and highly motivated youth, nothing is impossible in this country."

