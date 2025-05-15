China’s green farming revolution takes root in Inner Mongolia

ULANGAB- International journalists participating in “Travelogue of China”—a project jointly organized by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) and Global Times Online—visited Ulanqab City’s pioneering agricultural projects on the fourth day of an Inner Mongolia tour.

As an Iranian journalist embedded with the foreign press corps, I witnessed how innovation is transforming high-altitude farming into a thriving industry. From cold-tolerant vegetables that empower local farmers to digital strawberry plantations, our tour highlighted the region’s blend of traditional wisdom and cutting-edge technology in rural revitalization.



Vegetables of the future: A journey through China’s cutting-edge eco-farming

On Thursday, we toured Chayouqian Banner Cold-Tolerant Vegetable Academician Workstation. Established in 2012, it is China’s first research center dedicated to the study of cold-tolerant vegetables. As a journalist touring the facility, I was astounded by the groundbreaking innovations transforming agriculture in Inner Mongolia. The seamless integration of advanced technology has not only boosted farming efficiency but also set new standards in sustainable water conservation, ensuring minimal usage without compromising productivity.

The real highlight? Organic and health-safe pesticides that redefine eco-friendly farming. Imagine pesticides so safe you could dissolve them in water and drink them like syrup—a testament to China’s unwavering commitment to green, organic agriculture. This isn’t just innovation; it’s a revolution in farming practices, blending science, sustainability, and human health in ways I never thought possible.

I inquired with Guan Huiming, the director of the facility and a recipient of the 2024 National Model Individual award for Ethnic Unity and Progress, regarding the characteristics of the pesticide.

“Currently, this is indeed unique to China. As of now, no other pesticide in the world meets this standard. Others may be low-toxicity or eco-friendly, but none are safe for human consumption,” he said.

I also asked Guan about the technologies employed to promote water conservation in the agriculture sector.

“We use intelligent control systems. Specifically, this involves sensors and computer chips to automate the watering process. The sensors detect how much water the plants need, and after receiving the signal, the computer automatically controls the water valves. In simple terms, we call this smart water conservation, which is part of smart agriculture. The basic concept of smart agriculture includes intelligent control, automated systems, and other components,” he said.

Later on Thursday, we toured tomato and potato production facilities and were amazed by the state-of-the-art technology used there. We even got to taste the produce—and wow, the tomatoes and potatoes were absolutely delicious!

The Thursday tour wrapped up with a visit to a food company that specializes in the development and production of French fries, crispy fruit and vegetable chips, bean-based snacks, and various other snack items. Our five-day Inner Mongolia tour, which began on Monday, has so far demonstrated how high-tech and eco-conscious farming can go hand in hand.



