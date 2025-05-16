Iran’s Sharifi snatches gold in 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Ayat Sharifi of Iran won a gold medal in the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in Jiangshan, China on Thursday.

Sharifi lifted 195kg in snatch and 227kg in clean and jerk for a total of 422kg in the men's +109kg division.

Hwang Woo-man and Lee Yang-jae, both from South Korea, claimed silver and bronze with 421kg and 396kg, respectively.

Ali Alipour and Alireza Moeini of Iran had previously won a gold and a bronze medal respectively in the competition on Wednesday.

Alipour claimed the title for a total of 390kg and Moeini seized the bronze with 383kg in the 96kg weight class.

The 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships were held in Jiangshan, China, from 9 to 15 May 2025.