IPC official Strydom praises Iranian women Para athletes

TEHRAN – Ernesta Strydom, an IPC Technical Official, has commended the women of Iran's para athletic community.

Having traveled to Iran to oversee the country's Para athletics club competitions under official IPC supervision, Strydom expressed her satisfaction with the level of the events.

This was her third visit to Iran. She remarked about the competitions: “Over the two days of the domestic championships for both women and men, I saw many familiar faces, along with numerous young and new athletes. This was very encouraging. Iran’s Para athletics has been able to identify and attract talented young athletes.”

She recalled the 2023 competitions held in Iran: “I remember meeting a young athlete named Parastoo Habibi. Today, she’s shining among the medalists at Paris 2024—particularly in women’s F32 Club Throw. This illustrates how vital domestic competitions are, serving as a launchpad and a turning point for athletes.”

Strydom highlighted the innovative club-based format: “What I found particularly interesting this time was the club-based structure of the competitions. It has injected enthusiasm and energy, boosting teamwork and camaraderie among athletes. After returning to South Africa, I plan to implement this model in my country’s domestic events. Iran has set a very successful example in this regard.”

She also noted the improvements in infrastructure: “Compared to my previous visits, the condition of the venues—grounds, facilities, and other aspects—has significantly advanced.”

On women’s participation, she said: “Women’s sports worldwide have faced challenges such as limited participants and facilities. One way to develop women’s sports, especially in Iran, is through continuous domestic competitions. I am very pleased to hear that a national championship-level event will be held in Iran within the next two months.”

She also praised the presence of skilled female coaches: “I observed several talented coaches during this event and truly appreciated their coaching styles. Increasing the number of such coaches should be a priority.”

Strydom concluded: “Overall, Iran’s Para athletics and Para sports hold a strong position both in Asia and globally, with talented athletes delivering excellent performances recently. There’s room for further improvement, but with the policies adopted by the Iranian NPC, progress will be smoother.”

The competitions, held under IPC supervision, took place on Wednesday and Friday at Aftab-e Enghelab Stadium in Tehran, across both women’s and men’s categories.