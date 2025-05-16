Iranian photographer Darajati passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer and cameraman Hamidreza Darajati passed away on Friday.

During the first round of Iran’s speed racing event at the Azadi Motor Racing Track, a race car went off the track and collided with a group of media personnel.

Darajati sustained serious injuries and was taken to Tehran’s Treata Hospital, but he sadly succumbed at the age of 45.

The sports photographer died due to the severity of his injuries.

The Tehran Times offers its deepest condolences to Darajati’s family, loved ones, and friends during this difficult time.