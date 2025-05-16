Through the pen or the rifle

TORONTO - On March 18 2025, Naji Abu Seif, known as Abu Hamza, was martyred alongside his family. Abu Hamza was particularly one who kept the message of the Ahulbayt (a) alive, quoting their sermons in his speeches, and in the way he carried himself, constantly reminding the believers what our duty here on this earth is, pleasing God.

In one of his speeches, he said: “Our position is clear: are we not on the side of truth? Then we do not care about bombardment, hunger, and displacement.”

Here Abu Hamza quoted Ali Akbar (as) and Imam Husayn (as) when Ali Akbar (as) had asked his father, “Dear father, aren’t we on the side of the truth?" To which Imam Husayn (as) responded, “Yes, by Allah, we are indeed on the side of the truth.” Ali Akbar (as) then expressed, “In that case, we have no fear of death.”

Resistance is a way of life, martyrdom is not an end but rather the beginning of the true eternal life. Imam Husayn’s (as) resistance to tyranny, his longing to please his Lord, and his martyrdom showed the believers that this life is fleeting, and in order for change to take place we must not be afraid to take a stance against the tyrants of our time no matter what consequences we may face.

Palestinians are truly the embodiment of Imam Husayn’s (as) message. According to scholar Ali Reza Panahian: “The main and important reason for Aba Abdillah Al-Husayn’s (as) martyrdom was to preserve dignity.” Accepting humiliation is not an option, and what a great example Palestine is of that.

They held the line no matter what, because surrendering means giving up their dignity, and as per the words of Imam Husayn (as), “never will we accept humiliation.” In an earlier speech, Abu Hamza quoted the sermon of Lady Zainab’s (as) before the tyrant of Yazid after the Battle of Karbala:

“O you deceitful criminal, strive as you may, exert your efforts and deploy your energy, for by Allah, you will not kill our determination, nor erase our memory, nor the disgrace of your actions in the Gaza Strip.

Your gatherings will only be disperse,d and your days are numbered. We, by Allah, are the people of war and victory, and you are the ones who will lose.”

Abu Hamza never failed to remind us of the path we should be following, the path of our beloved Prophet (saw) and his blessed progeny. Abu Hamza was one who spat in the face of sectarians through his words and actions. He was one who strived to bring unity among the believers compared to leaders today who incite hatred amongst certain sects.

In an excerpt from his final speech, he expressed gratitude towards those who stood up and continue to stand up for Palestine:

“We faced this occupation with a group of believers from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of one and a half billion Muslims.

“We pay tribute to the free people, and to the axis of resistance, starting with our resistant people in Lebanon. And the fighters of Hezbollah, who remained steadfast in the field, prevented the enemy from achieving its goals. They fought bravely, on every piece of land in the villages and border towns.

“And we remember the martyr of the dear nation, the great leader, his eminence, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may God have mercy on him, and his brothers, the martyrs, the leaders and fighters.”

We must carry on the legacy of the martyrs and implement their words into our lives, against the oppressors of our time. Each believer has a duty; how they fulfil this duty may look different.

One may fulfil it by using the pen, the other may fulfil it using a weapon. Ultimately, If we fail to fulfil our duty, we fail to preserve the dignity of our brothers and sisters and we fail to preserve Islam.