‘Our red line is clear’, Iran dismisses The Guardian’s claims of uranium enrichment freeze

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian official has strongly rejected claims that Tehran is engaged in negotiations with the United States over a proposed three-year suspension of its uranium enrichment program, calling the allegation “baseless” and reaffirming Iran’s uncompromising stance on its nuclear rights.

The denial came from Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, who responded on the social media platform X to a report published by The Guardian. The British outlet alleged that Washington had floated a proposal to Iran seeking a temporary halt to uranium enrichment as part of efforts to ease tensions and revive diplomatic engagement.

Gharibabadi dismissed the notion outright, saying such a suspension is not on the table and asserting Iran's position in unequivocal terms.

“Our negotiating counterparts know very well that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never bargain away an achievement that was gained through the blood of martyrs and at great cost,” he wrote.

“The right to uranium enrichment is our absolute red line. Any suspension of enrichment is categorically unacceptable.”

The remarks underscore a consistent theme in Iranian nuclear diplomacy: resistance to pressure and refusal to compromise on its sovereign right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Enrichment, Tehran argues, is a peaceful right exercised by many nations and must not be politicized or restricted under Western demands.

Gharibabadi’s comments come amid renewed speculation about indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, with European intermediaries attempting to revive elements of the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that any return to negotiations must respect Iran’s technical advances and national dignity.