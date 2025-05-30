Talks, not headlines will deliver results, Iran FM rejects nuclear deal hype

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy amid renewed efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with the United States, denouncing the deliberate media disinformation aimed at undermining the talks.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Araghchi pushed back against mounting media speculation suggesting a breakthrough in Iran-U.S. negotiations was imminent. “Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-U.S. deal. Not sure if we are there yet,” he wrote. “Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that serves all sides. But that requires an agreement that fully lifts sanctions and guarantees Iran’s nuclear rights—including enrichment.”

His comments came in response to a FOX News report citing a purported intelligence assessment that accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons program with potential missile capabilities. The report, however, appeared to contradict the U.S. intelligence community’s official position, reaffirmed by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard during a Senate hearing in March, that Iran is not actively developing a nuclear weapon.

Araghchi emphasized that progress would not be achieved through “media narratives,” but through “serious negotiations.” He warned against disinformation campaigns aimed at sabotaging diplomacy, directly criticizing Israel for manipulating the Iran issue to target American political opponents. “Using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for Israel,” he wrote. “The path to a deal runs through the negotiating table—not the headlines.”

Iran showed the peaceful nature of its nuclear program to the world by signing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with six world powers in 2015.

The landmark deal was derailed in 2018 by the US, which unilaterally walked out of the accord and launched its so-called campaign of maximum pressure against Iran.

The United States and Iran have held five rounds of negotiations since April 12, under the mediation of Oman, and are expected to reconvene in pursuit of a new agreement. One of the core sticking points remains the level of uranium enrichment Tehran will be allowed under any future deal.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that he had personally cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against interfering in the ongoing talks.