No such thing as ‘military option’ let alone ‘military solution’ to Iran nuclear issue: Tehran

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed the importance of diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program, warning there is no “military solution” as tensions escalate following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to bomb Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“Diplomatic engagement worked in the past and can still work. BUT, it should be clear to all that there is—by definition—no such thing as a ‘military option’ let alone a ‘military solution,’” he wrote on X on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

The foreign minister cited past U.S. military interventions in the region, which he said have cost over $7 trillion, as evidence of the catastrophic consequences of such a move.

Araghchi said Iran was committed to its pledge under the 2015 nuclear agreement never to seek, develop, or acquire nuclear weapons.

He added that this commitment remains intact even though the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal during Trump’s first term in office.

“POTUS (president of the United States) may not like the 2015 nuclear deal. But it contains one vital commitment by Iran which remains in place, and which even the US—being out of the deal—has benefited from: Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons,” he wrote.

Araghchi pointed out that, a decade after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed, there is no evidence to suggest Iran has violated its obligations.

He cited recent remarks by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who told a Senate Intelligence Committee last week that the US intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”