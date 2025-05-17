Turkish tour operators participate in familiarization tour in Ardabil province

TEHRAN - A familiarization tour (fam tour) was held on Friday in Ardabil province for a group of Turkish tourism professionals, including tour operators and managers of travel agencies, aimed at showcasing the region’s tourism potential.

In addition to the Turkish delegation, several local media representatives from Ardabil also participated in the tour to provide coverage and highlight the province's attractions, CHTN reported on Saturday.

As part of the program, participants visited various tourist sites across the northwestern province, including historical landmarks such as the Shahr-e Yeri archaeological site, as well as natural attractions and tourism facilities like suspension bridges and accommodation centers.

The tour was organized to introduce Ardabil's diverse tourism offerings and to present the latest initiatives taken to develop the province’s tourism industry, the report added.

Officials emphasized that strengthening ties with Turkish tour operators and showcasing Ardabil’s cultural, historical, and natural assets are key steps toward attracting more international visitors and boosting regional tourism.

The event also served as a platform for media coverage, aiming to enhance public awareness of Ardabil's tourism capacities both domestically and in neighboring countries.

Situated on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

AM